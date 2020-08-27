“To contain the spread of coronavirus, lockdown imposed in State from 7.00 PM to 5.00 AM on all days”, Government of Punjab announced today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the rising coronavirus cases, Punjab government on Thursday announced that a lockdown will be imposed in the entire state from 7 pm till 5 am on all days.

To contain the spread of coronavirus, lockdown imposed in State from 7.00 PM to 5.00 AM on all days: Government of Punjab — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

The announcement came a day after the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,219 in Punjab with 41 more fatalities while the infection tally jumped to 46,090 with the detection of 1,513 new cases during the last 24 hours.

The state has so far seen 30,231 recoveries from COVID-19. There are 14,640 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now. Sixty patients are on ventilator support while 423 are on oxygen support.

Punjab Cheif Minister Amarinder Singh also said that in wake of the rise in coronavirus cases, the Punjab government has decided to extend the validity of driving licenses, registration certificates and permits which expired on 1st Feb this year or maybe expiring anytime before 30th Dec 2020, till 31st December 2020.

He also appealed to all MLAs and Ministers, who had come in contact with the 29 MLAs and Ministers who tested positive for coronavirus, to refrain from attending the one-day Vidhan Sabha session tomorrow.

The Punjab Assembly will meet on Friday for a truncated, one-day session with strict protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 23 legislators including three ministers have tested positive for coronavirus, though a few of them have recovered.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh has made coronavirus negative test report mandatory for ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the 12th session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha.

