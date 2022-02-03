Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: In a setback to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed his government's 75 per cent reservation rule for locals in the private sector. The court has also sought a reply from the state government.

Last month, the Khattar government had notified the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020. The act, which provides 75 per cent reservation in private sector to job seekers from the state, applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.

After the act was notified, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Singh Chautala had termed it a "historic day" for youths in the state, saying the government has also created a dedicated portal where companies will have to reflect the number of vacancies and this will be constantly monitored by the government.

It should be noted that the JJP had promised to provide 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs during the 2019 Haryana assembly elections. The JJP had formed the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana following the polls after the latter fell short of simple majority.

After forming the government, Chief Minister Khattar had said he will introduce a bill to provide quota in the next session of the House. Later in November 2020, he said the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, will be made applicable with effect from January 15 this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma