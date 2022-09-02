Punjab AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur Allegedly Slapped By Husband After Heated Argument | Watch

In another controversy surrounding Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government, a video has gone viral on the internet in which AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur was purportedly slapped by her husband, Sukhraj Singh, who is also a leader of AAP. The video has triggered anger across social media platforms with several users demanding action against the perpetrator.

In the video, said to be shot on July 10, the two-time legislator from Talwandi Sabo could be heard arguing with her husband, Sukhraj Singh. Suddenly, Singh gets up and apparently slaps Kaur. Some people standing near the couple then intervene and push Singh away, the video showed. The video was captured by a CCTV camera near the couple's home in Talwandi Sabo.

AAP unit of Punjab has so far not issued a statement on the matter and no complaint has been filed by Baljinder Kaur. Meanwhile, Punjab's state women's commission has stepped in and said that they will take a suo motu notice of the shocking incident.

Manisha Gulati, Punjab women's commission chairperson said, "I have seen the video of Baljinder Kaur on social media. We will take a suo motu notice of the incident. It is upsetting that a woman who raises public issues faces harassment at home."

The Congress, the opposition in Punjab, has raked up the issue and demanded the intervention of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Sharing the video on Twitter, Brinder Dhillon, President of Punjab Youth Congress wrote, "Empowering women is not a deterrent to stop violence against women. Shocking to see Baljinder Kaur MLA getting slapped in broad day light. Mindset of men has to change. The problem lies in the perpetrator’s of these acts. Change this male chauvinism attitude more then anything else".

Empowering women is not a deterrent to stop violence against women.Shocking to see @BaljinderKaur_ MLA getting slapped in broad day light.Mindset of men has to change.

The problem lies in the perpetrator’s of these acts.Change this male chauvinism attitude more then anything else pic.twitter.com/Qxm6rhrtht — Brinder (@brinderdhillon) September 1, 2022

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal called for action against the MLA's husband. "Totally condemn the despicable violence by husband of T.Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Baljinder's husband must issue a public apology and mend his ways or strict action as per law should be taken against him," she tweeted.

Totally condemn the despicable violence by husband of T.Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Baljinder’s husband must issue a public apology & mend his ways or strict action as per law should be taken against him. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 2, 2022

Kaur got married to Singh, the AAP's youth wing convener for the Majha region, in February 2019. She did her M.Phil from Punjab University, Patiala in 2009. Before foraying into politics, she was a professor of English at Mata Gujri College at Fatehgarh Sahib. She joined AAP and won her first election in Punjab in 2017.

As per the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Punjab saw a jump of 17 per cent in crime against women -- from 4,838 cases in 2020 to 5,662 cases in 2021. The cases of assault on women to outrage their modesty dropped to 688 in 2021 as against 732 in 2020 in the state.