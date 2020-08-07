Pune’s Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to produce 10 Crore vaccine doses for India, others

The vaccine candidates, such as the ones developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax, will cost $3 per dose and will be sold in 92 countries including India under Global Alliance of Vaccine and Immunisation’s (GAVI’s) Advance Market Commitment

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) will receive $150 million in funding for COVID-19 vaccine from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and GAVI vaccine alliance to make over 10 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other developing economies by 2021.

The vaccine candidates, such as the ones developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax, will cost $3 per dose and will be sold in 92 countries including India under Global Alliance of Vaccine and Immunisation’s (GAVI’s) Advance Market Commitment (AMC), the Serum Institute of India said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

Through GAVI, a public-private global health partnership alliance, Gates Foundation will fund Serum Institute of India’s vaccine development effort, with the goal of enabling the access of COVID immunisation to the countries of developing world.

GAVI, along with other global health bodies— World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) – leads COVAX, which is a schematic program to guarantee fast, safe and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine worldwide irrespective of the socio-economic standing of respective countries.

COVAX aims to provide 2 billion vaccine doses of the approved and effective COVID-19 vaccine candidates by the end of 2021.

According to the Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker of New York Times, 135 vaccines are undergoing the preclinical stage, with Phase-I, II, and III vaccine trials counting to 15, 11, and 4 vaccine candidates respectively.

With over 14 dozen vaccines in development worldwide, and a little over dozen human trials that are currently undergoing, the race to find the cure of COVID-19 via the vaccine mode continues to be the foremost concern and point of attention for the scientist communities worldwide.

The successful breakthroughs in human trials have been recorded in UK, US, Russia, China, and India too, but the approved vaccine dose from any country is yet to come.

Posted By: Talib Khan