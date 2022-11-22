Pune Woman Preeti Maske Cycles 3955 Kms In 13 Days, Sets Guinness World Record

45-year-old Preeti Maske has proven that age is just a number. Solo cycling enthusiast and mother of two is set to register her name in the Guinness World Records.

She has cycled from India’s west to east in just 13 days, 19 hours and 12 minutes, covering a distance of 3,955 km by November 14. She travelled across seven states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam to get to Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh which is close to the Chinese border.

Maske who hails from Pune, Maharashtra has faced a lot of challenges in the process, especially in the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh where she achieved an elevation of 15,679 meters.

Previously, Maske has conquered so many challenging routes including routes of Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the golden quadrilateral, and Leh to Manali.

She started cycling to cope with her illness and sadness. Expedition’s chief crew Ghanshyam Raghuwanshi told news agency PTI that the World Ultra Cycling Association and Guinness World Records have received the documentation, proof, and time stamp photos of Preeti and accepted them.

Raghuwanshi stated, “They will handle the situation and grant the certificate as soon as possible."

Maske always looked up to the expedition with a unique perception as she created awareness regarding organ donation for the Rebirth Foundation NGO.

“Organ donation is a noble cause. In Pune, we are aware of its importance but in many other places, people are still not comfortable with donating organs. Whoever I met during the journey, we educated them about organ donation,” she said.

Maske revealed that she had prepared her body to sleep for only four to five hours a day. I have trained my body in such a way that four to five hours of sleep was enough for me,” she said.

Maske, who had the support of five crewmembers during the west-to-east expedition, now has her eyes set on the ‘ironman challenge’. “I was given the title of ‘iron lady’ by the army soldiers so my next target is to complete the ‘ironman challenge’ by September 2023,” she said.