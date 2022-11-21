Pune Vehicle Accident: Police Arrest Truck Driver And Cleaner

Pune Vehicle Accident: A truck driver and a cleaner hailing from Madhya Pradesh were arrested on Monday in connection to the vehicle accident that took place late Sunday evening in Pune.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Mon, 21 Nov 2022 11:20 PM IST
TWO people, a truck driver, and a cleaner were arrested on Monday after a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles stuck in traffic on the bridge on Sunday evening.

The truck driver, Maniram Chhotelal Yadav, and the cleaner Lalit Yadav are a resident of Rewa District in Madhya Pradesh and were arrested from Nanekarwadi area in Chakan, Senior Inspector Shailesh Sankhe, in-charge of Sinhagad Road police station was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Earlier the day, the Pune Police said that the truck driver who lost control of the vehicle is absconding but Police have a strong lead to nab him.

Reportedly, the accident took place because the driver of the truck had switched off the ignition in order to save fuel.

More than 40 vehicles were severely damaged after the tragic incident occurred in Pune on Sunday evening.

The accident took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. "A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," said Pune Fire Brigade officials.

As many as 11 injured persons were treated on the spot in 108 ambulances, 6 others required hospitalisation and they are admitted to a nearby hospital, and one injured is critical, informed Pune police.

Meanwhile, taking view of the tragic accident Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had directed a thorough investigation of the incident.

"Several vehicles crashed in an accident involving a tanker at Navale Bridge in Pune. As soon as the information about this accident is known, immediate instructions are given to find out the exact cause of the accident," Tweeted CM Shinde.

He also gave instructions to the local administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured.

"Instructions have also been given to the local administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured in this accident and the traffic police have also been instructed to ensure that the traffic congestion caused by this accident in the area is not disturbed," he added in his tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)

