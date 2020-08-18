Data from Pune's first sero-survey has shown that 51.5 per cent of the 1644 respondents from the city's five highly-affected areas have antibodies against coronavirus, which means high prevalence of Covid-19 disease in the population.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Data from Pune's first sero-survey has shown that 51.5 per cent of the 1644 respondents from the city's five highly-affected areas have antibodies against coronavirus, which means high prevalence of Covid-19 disease in the population. In order to assess the prevalence of coronavirus in the city, a serological survey was conducted in five highly affected wards in the city.

The survey, which had 1,664 respondents from a the five wards whose population is 3.66 per cent, was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in collaboration with Pune Municipal Corporation, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute at Faridabad, and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

However, authorities have said that two more sero-surveys will be conducted with a larger sample size since the first survey was not comprehensive. In the survey, while 52.8 per cent of all the men tested were found to have Covid-19 antibodies as compared to 50.1 per cent women, Dr Aurnab Ghose, associate professor, IISER said, according to PTI.

Also, seropositivity was higher in people living in huts and tenements than those living in apartments and bungalows. The samples were collected from Yerwada, Kasba Peth, Rasta Peth, Lohiya Nagar (Kasewadi) and Navipeth (Parvati) wards of Pune. The samples were collected from people who were either asymptomatic or not tested.

Blood samples were collected between July 20 and August 5. The survey also indicated a higher prevalence of sero-positivity in users of shared toilets (62.3 per cent) compared to users of independent toilets (45.3 per cent).

"We found the presence of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. This indicates past infection but does not necessarily suggest immunity from subsequent infection," he said. Pune district reported 1,829 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,27,026. The death toll reached 3,104 with the death of 82 more patients.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma