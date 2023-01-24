Pune Police Recover Bodies Of Seven Family Members From Bhima River, Suicide Suspected

Pune Police fished out bodies of seven members of a family from Bhima river in Daund over the past six days. While four bodies were found between January 18 and 21, three others found on Tuesday.

"Prima facie it's a suicide, however, police are investigating from all angles. Accidental Death Report has been registered," news agency ANI quoted the Pune Rural Police as saying.

More details in the story are awaited.