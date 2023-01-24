Pune Police Recover Bodies Of Seven Family Members From Bhima River, Suicide Suspected

While bodies of four family members were found between January 18 and 21, three others found on Tuesday, said Pune Rural Police.

By JE News Desk
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 06:20 PM IST
Minute Read
Pune Police Recover Bodies Of Seven Family Members From Bhima River, Suicide Suspected
(Image: Twitter/ANI)

Pune Police fished out bodies of seven members of a family from Bhima river in Daund over the past six days. While four bodies were found between January 18 and 21, three others found on Tuesday.

"Prima facie it's a suicide, however, police are investigating from all angles. Accidental Death Report has been registered," news agency ANI quoted the Pune Rural Police as saying.

More details in the story are awaited.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.