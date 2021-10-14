New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the controversy over the two witnesses of the NCB in drugs on cruise case, in which Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, the Pune City Police on Wednesday evening has issued a lookout notice for Kiran Gosavi, one of the two witnesses, who also appeared in a viral selfie with Aryan Khan inside the NCB office.

As per the Pune City Police Commissioner, Amitabh Gupta, the lookout notice has been issued against Kiran Gosavi on Wednesday and prohibits his movement outside the country. The Pune police said that Gosavi is wanted in a 2018 case, in which a charge sheet has also been submitted in the court.

A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money. However, he neither returned the money nor offered the job to the complainant.

The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act. Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case.

Gosavi’s name made headlines after his selfie with Aryan Khan, from inside the NCB office, went viral on the social media. Many recognised him and questioned the anti-drugs agency about his involvement in the case as he is not an officer of the agency.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had also raised objections to Gosavi's presence at the NCB office after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

Here’s the video of Kiran P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali entering the NCB office the same night the cruise ship was raided. pic.twitter.com/25yl9YsrSJ — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 6, 2021

Malik alleged that Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali, another witness in the case, had links with the BJP. He also alleged that Gosavi, who claims to be a detective from Malaysia, is facing multiple criminal cases and has close links with some NCB officials.

However, the NCB had rejected the allegations and called them “baseless and prejudiced”. The anti-drugs agency also clarified that Gosavi was not an officer or employee of the agency but was among the 10 independent witnesses in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

(With ANI Inputs)

