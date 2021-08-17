A man identified as Mayur Munde (37) who is a real estate agent built Modi's temple in a bid to pay his tribute to the Prime Minister for building "Ram temple at Ayodhya" among other things. The small temple stands in Pune's Aundh area.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A BJP worker in Pune has constructed a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his bust inside news agency Press Trust of India reported. The man identified as Mayur Munde (37) who is a real estate agent built Modi's temple in a bid to pay his tribute to the Prime Minister for building "Ram temple at Ayodhya" among other things. The small temple stands in Pune's Aundh area.

"After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully," said Munde.

"I thought that for a person who built Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises," he added.

On the occasion of 15th August 2021, the temple inauguration was done by an Aundh senior citizen K.K. Naidu. The temple is furnished with red marble. It was brought from Jaipur along with the PM's bust. The total expenditure was around Rs 1.6 lakh Munde said. He also dedicated a poem to the Prime Minister which is displayed next to his bust in the temple. The poem praises the work done by PM Modi so far.

