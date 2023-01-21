Pune: Husband, In-Laws Force Woman To Eat Crushed Human Bones To Conceive Child; 7 Booked

The police also said that the woman’s family is well-educated but still involved in such practices. (Image Used For Representation/ANI.)

A PUNE Woman was allegedly forced to consume powdered human bones by her husband and in-laws as part of a black magic ritual recommended by the local magician to conceive a child.

Pune Police on Wednesday filed an FIR, or police case, against seven persons, including the husband, in-laws, and occultist, in response to a complaint filed by the woman.

“Police have registered a case under sections 498 a, 323, 504, 506 of IPC along with section 3 of the anti-superstition act (Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013) against seven persons”, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhail Sharma of Pune city Police was quoted as saying by ANI.

The woman filed a complaint with the police on separate matters, as reported by ANI. In the first case, the woman claimed that the bride's in-laws had demanded a dowry at the time of the wedding (in 2019), which included cash, and jewellery made of gold and silver.

According to the complaint application, the police imposed the important sections of the anti-superstition and black magic act in the second instance.

In the second case, the police reported that the woman's in-laws allegedly forced her to take part in superstitious activities at home on several Amavasya nights (no-moon nights), and in other rituals, the woman was allegedly taken against her will to an unidentified crematorium and asked to consume powdered human bones.

DCP Sharma added that the victim was allegedly taken by the in-laws to an unknown place in the Konkan district of Maharashtra where she was forced to practise ‘Aghori’ (black magic) near a waterfall as part of another type of ritual. They were also taking instructions from an occultist through video calls while engaging in these practices, as reported by ANI.

The police also said that the woman’s family is well-educated but still involved in such practices.

"Accordingly, taking serious cognizance of the complaint we have registered an FIR against seven accused and started probing the case," DCP Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We have started to search the particular crematorium where these practices took place. We would be arresting these accused as soon as possible after which more details of the incident will be revealed. Right now we can assure that an ACP rank police officer would be supervising the case probe," DCP Sharma further said.

(With Agency Inputs.)