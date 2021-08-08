he Maharashtra government has announced that all the shops situated in Pune and Pimpri - Chinchwad will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays (Monday to Saturday). The order will come in effect from August 9.

Maharashtra | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government has announced that all the shops situated in Pune and Pimpri - Chinchwad will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays (Monday to Saturday). The order will come in effect from August 9. The decision came following a high level meeting where Deputy CM and Pune Guardian Minister ajit pawar assessed the Covid situation in the city.

Since the Covid-19 situation has improved in the city, the government has agreed on the demands of trader bodies and mall employees to keep open the malls till 8 pm istead of 4 pm. On Sunday, the Mayor of the city Murlidhar Mohol took to his Twitter and informed about the relaxations given to the traders.

मागणी मान्य, उद्यापासून पुणे अनलॉक !



- सर्व दुकाने सकाळी ७ ते रात्री ८ पर्यंत सुरु राहणार

- हॉटेल रात्री १० पर्यंत सुरु ठेवता येणार

- शनिवार-रविवार सर्व सेवांना दुपारी ४ पर्यंत परवानगी

- मॉल रात्री ८ पर्यंत सुरु ठेवता येणार, लसीचे दोन्ही डोस घेतलेल्यांना प्रवेश — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) August 8, 2021

Previously in the day, the Mayor also tweeted in Marathi that the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to 2.88 per cent and people living in the Pune have urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ease the curbs of Covid-19 restrictions.

WHAT’S OPEN IN PUNE

Indoor, as well as outdoor activities, have been granted permission for all days

All hotels are permitted to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity till 10 pm on all days

In Pune, Pimpri - Chinchwad all shops can operate 6 days a week till 8 pm in the evening

Shopping malls are allowed to remain open however, entry will only be granted to those who have been completely vaccinated. On the other hand, complete staff in the mall must be vaccinated.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen