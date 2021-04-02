PUNE Coronavirus Restrictions The night curfew in the district will now start at 6 pm and will continue till 6 am.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Pune district administration on Friday announced a 12-hour-long night curfew in the district from April 3, 2021, amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra. The night curfew in the district will now start at 6 pm and will continue till 6 am on the next day. The district administration also ordered the closure of all religious places in the district for seven days.

Apart from this, the district administration has also said that bars, restaurants and hotels will remain close for the next seven days in the district and only home delivery of the food items, medicines and other essential services is allowed. It also said that no public function except funerals and weddings will be allowed in the district till further orders. Maximum 20 people can attend a funeral, while a limit of 50 people has been set for weddings in Pune.

This comes at a time when Maharashtra is witnessing a massive surge in daily COVID-19 cases and Pune is one of the major contributors to the spike. Pune reported as many as 8,011 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,42,422.

This is for the second consecutive day the district has recorded more than 8,000 cases. On Wednesday, the district had reported 8,605 new infection cases, its biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year. Its fatality count reached 10,039 as 65 patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing the people of the state today at 8 pm amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the state government needs to take some "strict measures" as coronavirus cases are rising rapidly, creating pressure on the health infrastructure.

"Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan