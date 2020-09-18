Pune Coronavirus News Updates: One of the worst-hit districts across the country, the Pune district during the last 24 hours reported a spike of 4,571 new COVID-19 cases taking its overall caseload to 2,40,423.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has been raging across the country with over a million cases recorded in September itself, taking the country’s overall tally past 52 lakh. The death toll in the country has also climbed up subsequently and reached 84,372.

One of the worst-hit districts across the country, the Pune district during the last 24 hours reported a spike of 4,571 new COVID-19 cases taking its overall caseload to 2,40,423. The death toll in the Pune district also climbed up to 5,451 after 85 people succumbed to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Of 4,571 cases, 1,964 are from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,26,532 patients so far. However, 2,219 patients were also discharged from hospitals in the city on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 17,372. As per the update, 1,06,097 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,113 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours taking its tally to 67,593. 17 deaths were recorded during the day in Pimpri Chinchwad, taking the death toll to 1,094. A total of 1,199 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 57,052.

Meanwhile, the Pune city added 2,269 COVID-19 cases, raising its case tally to 1,36,393, while 28 deaths took toll to 3,102. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 44,801.

Earlier this month, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a revised list announcing a total of 74 containment zones in the city. The civic body dropped 39 out of 75 such zones declared a month ago and added 35 new areas in the list based on the present situation of the spread of Covid-19 across the city.

Here is the list of containment zones in Pune district

1) Kasba Vishrambaug area: 4

2) Bhavanni Peth ward office -2

5) Bibwewadi ward office-5

6) Yerawada-Kalas- 2

7) Wanowrie/Ramtekadi- 2

8) Shivajinagar/Ghole road- 3

9) Ahmednagar Road/Wadgaonsheri -7

10) Sinhgad ward office- 3

11) Hadapsar/Mundhwa- 11

12) Kondhwa-Yeolewadi – 3

13) Warje-Karvenagar-4

14) Kothrud/Bavdhan- 9

15) Aundh-Baner -9

Posted By: Talib Khan