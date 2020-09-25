Pune Coronavirus News Updates: The death toll in the district also crossed the grim milestone of 6,000-mark and reached 6,032 after 78 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: One of the worst-hit districts in the country from the deadly coronavirus, Pune district during the last 24 hours reported 3,521 new cases of coronavirus taking its overall COVID-19 caseload to 2,65,204, official data by Maharashtra health authorities showed on Friday.

The death toll in the district also crossed the grim milestone of 6,000-mark and reached 6,032 after 78 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

Also, 1,328 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Of the 3,521 cases, 1,512 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the tally rose to 1,37,330.

With 784 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's count increased to 73,260, the official health bulletin by Maharashtra health authorities stated. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 54,614, it added.

The intensity of the spread of the deadly virus can be mapped by the number of total COVID-19 cases in the district which exceeds the total coronavirus cases in almost every state, except four states including Uttar Pradesh (3.74 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (6.54 lakh), Tamil Nadu (5.63) and Karnataka (5.48 lakh). The coronavirus cases in Delhi, at 2.60 lakh, are also lower than the Pune district’s overall caseload.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune:

1. Kasba Peth – Gadgil statue to Birth Death registration office, South of Nagzari to Daruwalapul, From there to Phadke Haud Chowk to Lal Mahal chowk to Gadgil statue

2.Somwar Peth – Kamla Nehru Hospital to Baburao Sanas Kanyashala to Apolo Talkies to Samarthpul

3. Mangalwar Peth – Baburao Sanas School to Narpatgiri Chowk to Barne road till it meets Ambedkar road, Along Barne road till Baburao Sanas School

4. Parvati TPS 3 Final plot no. 512, 513, Mahatma Phule Vasahat and Laxminagar

5. Guruwar Peth, Mahatma Phule Peth, Ghorpdae Peth

6. Ghorpadi: Survey no. 49 , Palm Groves society BT Kawde Road

7. Ghorpadi: Survey no. 45A, Laxmi Terrace Society, BT Kawde Road

8. Dhankawadi – Survey no. 2, 4, Sahyadrinagar area

9. Ambegaon Budruk – Survey no. 15, Chandrangan society, Silver Park society area

10. Ambegaon Budruk – Survey no. 46, Telco Colony Road 1 to 7

11. Katraj – Santoshnagar : Santoshimata area Lane 1 to 7

12. Katraj Gaothan – Area behind PMC school

13. Ambegaon Budruk Survey no. 16

14. Dhankawadi – Survey no. 13, 14 Sambhajinagar Panchwati society

15. Dhankawadi: Survey no. 3,7,8 Taljai Pathar

16. Bibvewadi: Lower Indiranagar, Near KK Market

17. Bibvewadi – S.No. 640, 648, 659 Upper Indiranagar Vasahat, S.no. 658 Shivrainagar

18. Bibvewadi – S.No. 645, 646, 647, 666 Upper Indiranagar

19. Bibvewadi – Mukundnagar: TPS 3 Final plot no. 411, 412 Mukundnagar area

20. Bibvewadi- Gangadham Chowk: TPS Final plot no. 588, 612 to 615 Gangadham, Vardhmanpura, Esha Emerald society etc

21. Vishrantwadi Kalas Gaothan – Madhuban society to Malwadi

22. Wanowrie – SRPF Group 1 and 2, Nanawatinagar

23. Wanowrie – Survey no. 61, 62, 63, 65 Kedarinagar area

24. Shivajinagar – Bhamburda: S.No. 102 Asha Nagar Co.Op. Society, Senapati Bapat Road, Behind JW Marriott Hotel

25. Shivajinagar- Bhamburda: S.No. 98, 99, Appasaheb Gokhalenagar Ghole Road in front of Kulkarni School Ground, Gokhalenagar 12/112, 15/146, 20/186, 22/210

26. Ramwadi, Nagar Road – Weikfield Vasahat

27. Kharadi- Chandan Nagar : Bidi Kamgaar Vasahat

28. Kharadi – S.no. 14, 22, 23 Thite Vasti area

29. Kharadi – Survey no. 64 Gera Trinity and Gera Sky society

30. Vadgaosheri – Survey no. 7, 8 Bramha Sun City area

31. Vadgaosheri- Survey no. 53 Kumar Primevera

32. Parvati Janta Vasahat – Sinhagad Road Canal in the western part of Parvati Payatha bridge and Jayabhavani Nagar Galli no. 1 to 8, Janata Vasahat street no. 1 to 47, 76 to 83

33. Dhayari survey no. 8a, 66, 67, Dhayari Phata area

34. Hingne Khurd survey no. 24 Vishrantinagar

35. Vadgaon Khurd survey no. 34 Mango Nest society

36. Vadgaon Budruk survey no. 14, 15 Sun City Road

37. Hingne Khurd Survey no. 15, 35 Anand Nagar

38. Dhayari Survey no. 147 Galli no. 17

39. Fursungi-Bhekrainagar : Fursungi survey no. 176, 177, Bhekrainagar Dhamalwadi area

40. Fursungi – Survey no. 215 Ganga Nagar

41. Mundhwa-Keshavnagar: Survey no. 5, 6

42. Hadapsar – Survey no. 13, 18, 19 Gondhalenagar

43. Fursungi gaothan

44. Hadapsar- Kalepadal: Survey no. 36, 37, 38a, 49b

45. Hadapsar- Sasanenagar: Survey no. 77, 79, 80, 311

46. Kondhwa Budruk Gaothan

47. Kondhwa Budruk : Survey no. 31, Bhagatpuram, Khadi Machine Chowk

48. Dhankawadi – Balajinagar: Survey no. 22, 23, 24 Sidhi hospital area and Khusbu hotel area

49. Dhankawadi – Balajinagar: Survey no. 20 Punyainagar

50. Dhankawadi – Balajinagar: Survey no. 20 Kashinath Patil Nagar

51. Dhankawadi – Balajinagar: Survey no. 20, 21, 22 Pawar Hospital area

52. Dhankawadi- Balajinagar: Survey no. 23, Rajni Corner area

53. Kondhwa Budruk: Survey no. 63, 64 Shantinagar society and Salve Garden area

54. Kondhwa Budruk: Survey no. 3, 8, 9 Kapilnagar and Laxminagar

55. Kondhwa Budruk: Survey no. 59, 60 Sainagar Galli no. 1 to 9

56. Karvenagar-Hingne Budruk Survey no. 7, 8, 22, 56, Galli No. 1 to 11

57. Karvenagar – Hingne Budruk Survey no. 19 , 53 Shramik Vasti, Wadar vasti, Hingne Home Colony

58. Shivne : Survey no. 14

59. Uttamnagar Shivne: Survey no. 15, 16

60. Kothrud: Postman Colony, Shashtrinagar, PMC Colony, Sagar Colony, New Lokmanya Colony

61. Kothrud – Paud Road : Jai Bhawani Nagar

62. Kothrud – Kishkindhanagar survey no. 120

63. Kothrud – Sutardara Survey no. 111, 112

64. Erandwane – Kelewadi, More Shramik Vasahat

65. Erandwane – Kelewadi: Hanuman Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Vasahat, Ganpati Mandir area

66. Kothrud – Shri Ram Colony, Gadhve Colony

67. Kothrud – Shinde Colony, Sangam chowk area

68. Kothrud Vatsalyanagari DP Road near Kumbre Township

69. Aundh Gaothan

70. Bopodi Aundh Road: Chikhalwadi

71. Pashan Sutrarwadi Survey no. 112

Posted By: Talib Khan