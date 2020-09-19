The death toll in the district also increased to 5,536 after 85 new fatalities were recorded from across the district during the same period of time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering another single-day spike of over 4,000 new coronavirus cases, Pune district’s overall COVID-19 caseload on Saturday reached 2,44,516 after 4,093 cases were recorded in the district during the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the district also increased to 5,536 after 85 new fatalities were recorded from across the district during the same period of time. Of the 4,093 new cases, 1,893 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the count has climbed to 1,27,423 now.

The number of positive cases reported from the rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas within the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has risen to 47,654 so far.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, 843 fresh cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours were recorded taking its COVID-19 tally to 68,493.

Of the fresh cases reported on Friday, 1,891 were from PMC limits, 843 from under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 991 from Pune rural and 368 from civil surgeon and cantonment board limits

At present, there are 17,293 active COVID-19 patients in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, of which 961 are critical and 493 are on ventilator support, while 468 are in intensive care units without ventilator support. Some 3,523 patients are undergoing oxygen treatment in city hospitals.

On a good note, some 3,788 patients were discharged from the district during the day after full recovery. With this, the total number of patients cured of COVID-19 in Pune district has reached 1,96,559.

The Pune district yesterday reported a spike of 4,571 new COVID-19 cases which took its overall caseload to 2,40,423 on Friday.

As many as 21,656 new virus cases were detected in the state on Friday, bringing the case tally to 11,67,496 in Maharashtra, with 3,00,887 active cases, while 405 deaths were recorded across the state, surging the death toll to 31,791.

Here is the list of containment zones in Pune district:

1) Kasba Vishrambaug area: 4

2) Bhavanni Peth ward office -2

5) Bibwewadi ward office-5

6) Yerawada-Kalas- 2

7) Wanowrie/Ramtekadi- 2

8) Shivajinagar/Ghole road- 3

9) Ahmednagar Road/Wadgaonsheri -7

10) Sinhgad ward office- 3

11) Hadapsar/Mundhwa- 11

12) Kondhwa-Yeolewadi – 3

13) Warje-Karvenagar-4

14) Kothrud/Bavdhan- 9

15) Aundh-Baner -9

Posted By: Talib Khan