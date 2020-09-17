Pune district recorded 4,656 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 2,35,852 on Wednesday. Here is the latest Coronavirus News Updates from Pune

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pune district recorded 4,656 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 2,35,852 on Wednesday. Once behind Mumbai, Pune now tops the countrywide list of districts with most number of corona cases. Of the 4656 cases, 2,120 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count increased to 1,24,568. The tally in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation rose to 66,483 with 1,104 new cases. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 44,801.

Meanwhile, more than one lakh Covid-19 patients have successfully recovered in the Pune municipal limits, taking the recovery rate to 83.3%, its highest since May. Earlier this month, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a revised list announcing a total of 74 containment zones in the city. The civic body dropped 39 out of 75 such zones declared a month ago and added 35 new areas in the list based on the present situation of the spread of Covid-19 across the city.

Here is the list of containment zones in Pune district

1) Kasba Vishrambaug area: 4

2) Bhavanni Peth ward office -2

5) Bibwewadi ward office-5

6) Yerawada-Kalas- 2

7) Wanowrie/Ramtekadi- 2

8) Shivajinagar/Ghole road- 3

9) Ahmednagar Road/Wadgaonsheri -7

10) Sinhgad ward office- 3

11) Hadapsar/Mundhwa- 11

12) Kondhwa-Yeolewadi – 3

13) Warje-Karvenagar-4

14) Kothrud/Bavdhan- 9

15) Aundh-Baner -9

Meanwhile, Pune constitutes nearly 20% of Maharashtra''s COVID-19 tally which spiked to 11,21,221 on Wednesday. The state witnessed a single-day spike of 23,365 new cases,. With 474 deaths during the day, the total count in the state mounted to 30,883, it said.

A total of 17,559 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,92,832, it said, adding that the state now has 2,97,125 active cases.

