Over 40 Vehicles Damaged In Road Accident On Pune-Bengaluru Highway

MORE than 40 vehicles were severely damaged after a tragic road incident took place in Pune on Sunday evening, officials were cited saying by the news agency ANI.

Reportedly, the accident occurred on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.

A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

"A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," Pune Fire Brigade officials were quoted saying ANI.

Siddharth Shirole, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune took to Twitter and requested the citizens to ignore sharing any unverified news on the mischap. "Unfortunate accident on Navale Bridge on #Pune-#Bengaluru Highway. Rescue teams from FireBrigade & PMRDA are on spot and tending to those injured. I request citizens to not share un-verified forwards &also refrain from visiting the spot & interfering with trained professionals," the BJP leader tweeted.

Unfortunate accident on Navale Bridge on #Pune-#Bengaluru Highway. Rescue teams from FireBrigade & PMRDA are on spot and tending to those injured.

I request citizens to not share un-verified forwards &also refrain from visiting the spot & interfering with trained professionals. — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) November 20, 2022

At least 6 persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals, officials were cited saying by PTI.

"As per the preliminary information, at least 30 vehicles have been damaged after a truck went on to hit these vehicles due to suspected brake failure or the driver losing control," a Sinhgad Road police station official said, adding that the rescue operation is on.

The accident reportedly took place either due to suspected brake failure of the truck or its driver losing control, said the official.