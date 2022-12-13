Pune Bandh: List Of What’s Open And What’s Closed As Oppn Plans Protest Against Guv Koshiyari’s Remarks

Pune Bandh: Shops of groceries, milk stores and bakeries will be closed between 10 am to 3 pm on Tuesday in the city. (Image Credit: ANI.)

Prominent opposition parties of Maharashtra including the Sambhaji Brigade (a prominent Maratha organisation), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and other political outfits have called for a bandh in Maharashtra’s Pune on Tuesday.

This bandh is organised to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remark against Maratha Warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

All these parties and protesters came under the banner of “Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar” and would hold a silent march in the city against Koshyari’s remarks that have triggered controversy in the last few weeks.

Fatehchand Ranka, president of FATP has also decided to extend his support to Pune Bandh and will close the shops by 3 pm in the city, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

"Following the appeal made by these parties, an internal meeting of all the members of the federation was organised and it was decided to support the bandh by keeping the shops closed till 3 pm on Tuesday," Ranka said in a statement.

Pune Bandh: What will remain open and What’s closed:

- Grocery stores, milk shops and bakeries are allowed to open in Pune on Tuesday till 10 am.

- Medical Shops are open in the city throughout the day to meet essential requirements

- Petrol pumps and CNG pumps will remain open and in use throughout the day in Pune.

- Shops of groceries, milk stores and bakeries will be closed between 10 am to 3 pm on Tuesday in the city.

- Shops supporting bandh will remain closed till 3 pm in Pune.

During this silent march, traffic on several routes will be disturbed according to the situation. Here’s list of roads which are closed due to traffic:

- Shivaji Road: S.Go. Barve Chowk to Belbagh Chowk will remain closed when the march will pass Sevasdan chowk, till the end of the march.

- Bajirao Road: Puram chowk to Appa Balvant Chowk will be closed as required till the march passes Sevasdan chowk.

- Ganesh Road: Phadke Houd to Jijamata Chowk will be closed till the march passes Morcha Sevasdan Chowk.