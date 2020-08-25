Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, his brother Rauf Asghar has been named as plotters of the Pulwama terrorist attack in a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to reports.

The NIA, which has been probing the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case, has prepared a 5000-page charge sheet that has detailed information on how one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir was planned and executed from Pakistan.

The attack took place on February 14 last year when a suicide bomber rammed his car full of explovsives into a CRPF convoy, killing more than 40 soldiers. According to a report by the NDTV, the charge-sheet has named 20 accused, including Jaish-e-Mohammad cheif Masood Azhar, his brother Rauf Asghar.

The NIA chargsheet also, the report claimed, will have all the evidence including call recordings and WhatsApp chats and photos of explosives being transported. These evidence were recovered from the mobile phone of Jaish commander Umar Farooq, who was killed by security forces soon after the attack.

Besides Azhar and his brother, the other key conspirators of the Pulwama attack are - Adil Ahmed Dar, Umer Farooq, Shakir Bashir Magrey, Mohammed Iqbal Rather, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, Mohammad Abbas Rather, Waiz-ul-Islam, father-daughter duo Tariq Ahmad Shah and Insha Jan.

In its charge sheet, the NIA has mentioned in details the role of all the conspirators, all of them are suspected Jaish terrorists. While some of them provided mobile phones, some helped in procuring gloves, battery and ammonium powder used to assemble the IED.

