Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Muzaffar Wani, the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir in July 2016, hoisted the national flag at a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district during Independence Day celebrations on Sunday (August 15).

The visuals of Wani’s father, who is a principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tral, Pulwama, hoisting the Tricolour has gone viral on social media.

As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the union territory administration had directed all departments, including the education department, to ensure that flag hoisting is held in all offices on Independence Day.

"Independence Day will be celebrated in all schools. Directions should be conveyed to all the CEOs, Principals/headmasters to hoist national flag at all schools," an official order mentioned.

Earlier, on Saturday (August 14), Muzaffar Wani had issued a video, dismissing reports that he had refused to hoist the Tricolour or that he was going to resign from his post. "These are mere rumours. I will hoist the National Flag tomorrow,” he said.

Burhan Wani was a self-styled commander of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. He left his home in 2010 and joined the Hizbul Mujahideen at the age of 15, going on to become one of its commanders. His killing in an encounter with security forces had triggered a massive five-month summer agitation in Kashmir that left over 100 people dead and thousands injured.

Meanwhile, in another development, Internet services were not snapped for the first time in almost a decade in the Valley. In addition, COVID-19 induced restrictions were relaxed on the occasion of Independence Day. Further, the administration ensured that the celebrations would be held subject to Covid-appropriate behavior and that all district magistrates would have to ensure the same.

