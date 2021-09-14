The terrorists lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces at Pulwama chowk this afternoon but the grenade exploded on the roadside.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 4 civilians were injured in a grenade attack on security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The terrorists lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces at Pulwama chowk this afternoon but the grenade exploded on the roadside, officials said. The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area, the officials added.

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. Three persons including two women were injured in a grenade attack at the Chanapora area of the city last week.

Meanwhile, Security forces detected and defused six grenades planted by militants on the busy Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of national highway 44 on Monday.



(more details awaited)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan