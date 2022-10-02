Pulwama Encounter: Cop Killed, CRPF Personnel Injured In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir

A policeman has been killed and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured during a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday informed Jammu and Kashmir Police. As per officials, the attack area has been cordoned off and reinforcement is sent to the area.

"Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The attack came hours after a terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Baskuchan area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

Earlier, the gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area. After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces. There were a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Meanwhile, the killed terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

Amid all this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit on October 3rd where he will address two rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla districts.