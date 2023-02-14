Pulwama Attack Anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah Pay Tributes To Martyrs | A Timeline Of Events

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soilders on the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack. Taking to Twitter, the PM said that the courage of CRPF soldiers motivated him "to build a strong and developed India".

On this day in 2019, 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the convoy.

"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice.

Amit Shah took to Twitter and said, "Their valor and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism."

Here's Timeline Of How Terrorist Attacked CRPF Convoy & India's Response

The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur (Pakistan). India avenged the Pulwama terror attack by carrying out airstrikes on Jaba Top in Pakistan's Balakot, destroying Jaish's terror training camps.

According to reports, several Indian Air Force jets bombed the terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot in the early hours of February 26, 2019.

The Pakistan Air Force tried to retaliate after the airstrike in Balakot by targeting Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir, however, the IAF foiled their attempt.

Wing Commander Varthaman (now Group Captain) downed the Pakistani jet on February 27, 2019, before his MiG 21 Bison jet was hit.

The fighter pilot was later conferred with India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight, the award citation said.

According to the citation, a large force of the Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft, consisting of advanced fourth-generation F-16 and JF-17, was detected heading toward the Line of Control (LOC) at around 9:55 am that day.

It said Wing Commander Varthaman, displaying exceptional air combat acumen and knowledge of the enemy's tactics, scanned the low altitude airspace with his Airborne Intercept (AI) radar and picked up an enemy aircraft that was flying low to ambush the Indian fighter-interceptor aircraft.

Wing Commander Varthaman then pursued a retreating enemy fighter bomber aircraft, and in the ensuing aerial combat, shot down an F-16 aircraft with his onboard missile, it said.

"However, in the melee, one of the enemy aircraft fired multiple advanced BVR (beyond visual range) missiles, one of which hit his aircraft forcing him to eject in enemy territory," it said.

The citation said despite being captured by the enemy, he continued to display exceptional resolve in dealing with the adversary in a brave and dignified manner till he was repatriated on March 1, 2019.

After the Pulwama attack, India cut off all trade relations with Pakistan and further stripped away the status of the most favoured nation from Pakistan. The Indian government also asked the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put Pakistan on the blacklist.