New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Puducherry police has arrested a real estate businessman for a Facebook post where he offered to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Rs 5 crore. 43-year-old Sathyanandam, a resident of Aryankuppam village, was arrested on Thursday and sent to the judicial custody by a local court later in the day.

He was arrested after a car driver informed police about his Facebook post where he said he was "ready to kill" the Prime Minister and wanted to know who would give him 5 crore for it, according to a report by news agency PTI. Besides this, the businessman also made several posts dishonouring other leaders in an attempt to instigate communal violence, the police said in its statement.

Police on Thursday registered a case against him under section 505 (1) and and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code for making statement conducing to public mischief as statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes. Later in the day, the businessman was produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Police traced the Facebook account of the accused after being informed by the car driver and soon arrested him.

In January, last year, a man had been arrested for issuing death threats to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the agency had reported, quoting a police source. The accused, identified as Anwar, a resident of Peruvai, had been posting messages online against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Registrar of Citizens. Anwar was arrested after the police was tipped off about his visit to his hometown. The passage of the CAA by the Parliament in December 2019 had lead to widespread protests across the country.

