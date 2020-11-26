In a press release, the PCI said that Indian publications will be held "responsible for the reportage, irrespective of from where it sourced the article".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Press Council of India (PCI) on Wednesday issued an advisory for media houses across the country, asking them to publish extracts from foreign publications only after "due verification".

In a press release, the PCI said that Indian publications will be held "responsible for the reportage, irrespective of from where it sourced the article".

The quasi-judicial body, which was set up in 1966 for the preservation of press freedom in India, also said it believes that "unregulated circulation of foreign content is not desirable".

"The Press Council of India has considered references received from various quarters by the government about the responsibility of Indian newspapers in publishing foreign contents. The council is of the view that unregulated circulation of the foreign content is not desirable," the advisory read.

"Hence, it advises the media to publish foreign extracts in Indian newspapers with due verification as the reporter, publisher and editor of such newspaper shall be responsible for the contents irrespective of the source from which it is received," it added.

An official, who is aware of the details, informed that the PCI through the advisory wants to fix legal responsibility as it was concerned about "who will be held responsible in case of content that is published from foreign sources or from foreign authors".

"The PCI received submissions about this from the readers as well as the government so it was decided that the legal responsibility of what is published will rest with the Indian publication that prints the content," the official was quoted as saying by Firstpost.

The Press Council of India is a self-regulatory body which was set up in 1966 for the preservation of press freedom in India. The quasi-judicial body also establishes a code of conduct for media organisations across the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma