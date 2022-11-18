‘Publicity Stunt’: IAS Officer Barred From Election Duty In Gujarat For Sharing Instagram Post

An IAS officer assigned to the Gujarat election was removed by the Election Commission of India for apparently flaunting his duty in the poll-bound state of Gujarat via Instagram on Friday.

Abhishek Singh, an officer from the Uttar Pradesh Cadre, had been appointed as an observer for two assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad: Bapunagar and Asarwa. "He used his Instagram handle to share his posting and had used his official position as a publicity stunt," according to the poll body's order.

On Instagram, the user, who went by the names Abhishek S. IAS and himself, posted two photos. In one of them, he stands next to his official car, which has "observer" written on the front and a beacon on the top. In the second picture that the officer posted, he can be seen with three more officials and an armed security person getting themselves clicked for the camera.

Singh, who seems to be active on various social media platforms, also shared the same picture on Twitter. He describes himself as a "public servant, actor, social entrepreneur, and stubborn optimist".

"Abhishek Singh (Observer for Gujarat Elections) has been removed & has been replaced by Krishan Bajpai," said Ajay Bhatt, Joint Chief Electoral Officer.

The poll body has taken a "serious view" of the officer's Instagram post, and as a result, he "has been relieved immediately off his duties as general observer and has been removed from the election duties until further notice."

Abhishek Singh has been replaced by another IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer, Krishna Bajpai.

The Gujarat elections have been scheduled to take place in two phases on December 1 and 5 to elect a new government in the state. The results, according to the Election Commission of India, will be declared on December 8.