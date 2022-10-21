'Publicity Interest Litigation': SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Fact-Finding Inquiry Into Taj Mahal's History

THE SUPREME Court on Friday junked a plea seeking a "fact-finding inquiry" into the history of Taj Mahal and the "opening of 22 rooms" in its premises, terming it "publicity interest litigation".

A bench comprising of justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh refused to interfere with the order by the Allahabad High Court that had dismissed the plea.

"The high court was not in error in dismissing the petition, which is more of a publicity interest litigation. Dismissed," the bench said.

On May 12, the high court ruled that the petitioner, Rajneesh Singh, the media coordinator for the BJP's Ayodhya unit, had neglected to specify which of his legal or constitutional rights were being infringed.

Additionally, it criticised the petitioner's lawyer for submitting the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in a "casual" way and stated that it was unable to issue an order in this case according to Article 226 of the Constitution.

In order to enforce fundamental rights, the article gives a high court the competence to issue orders or writs to any individual or organisation within its sphere of jurisdiction.

It was claimed by many right-wing groups that the Mughal-era mausoleum was a temple of Lord Shiva.

Additionally, certain provisions of the 1951 Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Declaration of National Importance) Act and the 1958 Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, which labelled the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, the Agra Fort, and Itimad-ud-Tomb Daulah's as historical monuments, were challenged in the petition.