New Delhi | Alka Arya: The first lockdown in the country imposed on 24 March 2020 signified that COVID-19 had entered the country and was spreading fast. Exactly two years later, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has decided to revoke the Disaster Management Act, easing most of the restrictions effective 31 March 2022. However, COVID Appropriate Behaviour measures like maintaining six feet distance and wearing masks still need to be observed and followed strictly.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has written a letter to the states stating that if the weekly infection rate goes above 10 per cent and hospitals get filled by 40 per cent beds, then the states can implement COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, Shri Ajay Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, too has written to the Chief Secretaries of the states that India has developed many types of capabilities for epidemic management in the last 24 months, which include monitoring, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination, development of hospitals, oxygen plants, etc.

The first case of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country was reported on 30 January 2020. It is not easy to forget the bitter memories of the past two years. The pandemic taught us that caring for and serving someone is human dharma (duty), which strengthens human relationships. On the other hand, the pandemic also created pressure to accelerate the pace of developing the COVID-19 vaccine. Scientists have created many types of affordable medical devices to save people's lives. The success that India has achieved in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in these two years is being praised all over the world.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said at an event recently that the story of India's COVID-19 management is a story of leadership, innovation, dedication, participation, partnership and leveraging technology. The Health Minister also reminded us that when the pandemic was spreading across the country, many studies had made inexplicable estimates about the impact of the epidemic in India, but the political leadership of the country took decisive action in the hour of such a crisis, to combat it.

The world's best practices were also incorporated into the strategies designed to do so. Significantly, more than 183 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country now. More than 90 per cent of the adult population in the country has received both doses of the vaccine, just within 14 months of the start of the vaccination programme. The effort proved the sceptics wrong, who had cast doubts on India's capabilities and had said that it will take India not less than ten years to completely vaccinate its over 130 crore population.

These aspersions of ifs and buts were cast during the polio eradication programme too. But India had surprised the world and shown that nothing is impossible for the country and overcame several challenges of rumours and misinformation around the polio vaccine. Similar rumours and misinformation and disinformation were spread during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign too. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare constituted a special cell to counter any misleading information that had the possibility to derail the entire vaccination programme.

The cell was led by health and science experts and a team of writers who converted the scientific information to layman's language for easy mass understanding. Also, not forget the anti-vax lobby, which has been active in the country for a long now. The government has worked hard to keep this lobby in check and not let it cloud the public eagerness for vaccines.

In a huge country like India with an area of 32.80 lakh square kilometres, speeding up the COVID-19 vaccination programme was seen as a huge challenge. UNICEF India Deputy Representative Yasumasa Kimara congratulated India on the world's largest vaccination campaign, which has been a great success due to the government of India's efforts and the support provided by UNICEF. He also said that the pandemic cannot be tackled by universal immunization and infrastructure upgrades alone. We will need to observe COVID Appropriate Behaviour too strictly and bring necessary social and behavioural changes in our lives. For this, he said that it was necessary that reminder messages were sent out to the public from time to time.

While the chances of a fourth wave are very low, we cannot let the pace of vaccination go down yet. Kerala, which was at the top of the vaccination chart till six months back, is now among the five states with the lowest number of immunizations. Now as restrictions ease from 31 March 2022, the accountability of the public and the local administration increases even more.

