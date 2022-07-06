PT Usha, Ilaiyaraaja Among Four Noted South Indians Nominated For Rajya Sabha; PM Congratulates

In a move seen as the ruling BJP's big outreach to recognise prominent figures from south India, the Centre on Wednesday nominated four noted personalities, including celebrated athlete P T Usha and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, from as many southern states to the Rajya Sabha. Usha is from Kerala and Ilaiyaraaja, a Dalit is from Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Ilaiyaraja and PT Usha, Veerendra Heggade, the head of the famous Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka and a philanthropist, and screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad, who is from Andhra Pradesh and is known for blockbusters like "RRR", the "Baahubali" series and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", were the two other choices of the government for the Upper House of Parliament.

The decision came days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at its national executive meeting in Hyderabad, identified south India as the territory for its next phase of growth. The saffron party has been traditionally weak in southern India, barring Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all four and cited their contributions in their respective fields. "The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha".

"The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey -- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Modi tweeted.

For Heggade, the prime minister said he is at the forefront of outstanding community service. "I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings," he said.

Praising Prasad, Modi noted that he has been associated with the creative world for decades and his work showcases India's glorious culture and has made a mark globally.

The four nominated members have had illustrious careers in their respective fields and received national and global recognition for their contributions, they said, adding that they will expand the southern region's representation in the Rajya Sabha.

Popularly known as the Payyoli Express, Usha has won medals for the country in various international sporting events, including the Asian Games, the Asian Championships and the World Junior Invitational Meet. She has set and broken many national and Asian records during her career. Born in a Dalit household in a village in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, Ilaiyaraaja is regarded as one of India's greatest music composers.

Heggade has led various transformative initiatives for rural development and the promotion of self-employment. Prasad is one of the country's leading screenwriters and film directors. Some of the scripts he wrote transcended regional boundaries and the films became blockbusters across the country, a rare achievement.



(With Agency Inputs)