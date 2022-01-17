New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The living legend of Kathak, Pandit Birju Maharaj, died on January 17 in Delhi after suffering a heart attack. He was diagnosed with kidney disease and put on dialysis for the past few days. His granddaughter Ragini Maharaj confirmed the saddening news. She said that Pt. Birju Maharaj had sudden breathlessness at around 12:15-12:30 am last night. They immediately brought him to the hospital within 10 minutes but was declared dead.

As soon as this news broke out veteran singer, Adnan Sami was the first one to pay his tributes to the doyen of Kathak. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also took to his Twitter handle to pay his last respect. He wrote, "Pandit Birju ji Maharaj was a doyen of India's art and culture. He popularised the Lucknow gharana of Kathak dance form around the world. ... His passing away is a monumental loss to the world of performing arts."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "His passing is an irreparable loss to the art world."

कथक सम्राट, पद्म विभूषण पंडित बिरजू महाराज जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



उनका जाना कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 17, 2022

Singer Malini Awasthi also tweeted, "Maharaj ji, who spread the glorious traditions of Kalikabindadin ji all over the world has merged with infinity."

आज भारतीय संगीत की लय थम गई। सुर मौन हो गए। भाव शून्य हो गए। कत्थक के सरताज पंडित बिरजू महाराज जी नही रहे। लखनऊ की ड्योढ़ी आज सूनी हो गई। कालिकाबिंदादीन जी की गौरवशाली परंपरा की सुगंध विश्व भर में प्रसरित करने वाले महाराज जी अनंत में विलीन हो गए।

आह!अपूर्णीय क्षति है यह

ॐ शांति🙏 pic.twitter.com/dLBEy5aPqR — मालिनी अवस्थी Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) January 17, 2022

National Vice President of BJP Baijayant Jay Panda, also expressed grief. Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, "The nation has lost an invaluable gem! Saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Kathak dancer & Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit #BirjuMaharaj ji. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. Om Shanti 🙏🙏"

Popularly known as Maharaj Ji, he was the torchbearer of the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak dance in India. A recipient of the country's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, Maharaj ji was a lifelong Kathak guru as well as a talented Hindustani classical singer and percussionist.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv