New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the countrymen as India achieved the feat of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of all eligible adults. Tagging a Tweet by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister said he is proud of all those who are making India's vaccination drive a success.

"75 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya had informed that more than 75 per cent of the country's adult population are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and administer the vaccine as soon as possible," he tweeted.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that more than 164.36 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories as a part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Further, more than 12.43 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States, UTs.

The Union Health Ministry informed that more than 164.36 crore (1,64,36,66,725) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than12.43Cr (12,43,49,361)balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma