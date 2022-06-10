New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Massive protests broke out at several Indian states on Friday over the controversial remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Mohammad, an issue that snowballed into a big international row.

Protests were reported from Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad and Punjab, demanding the immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Here Are The Top 10 Developments In This Story:

1. Protests erupted outside Delhi's Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma, police said. A large crowd of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.

2. Incidents of violence and slogan-shouting were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Saharanpur after Friday prayers when people began protesting against Nupur Sharma.

3. Trouble began in Atala in Prayagraj after the prayers when protesters started shouting slogans. The police tried to prevent the protesters from moving in different directions. However, some of the protesters pelted stones at the police that retaliated with tear gas shells. Prayagraj ADG's vehicle was also damaged in the protest. The ADG was on ground to control the law and order situation as a protest erupted

4. In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans seeking action against the former BJP spokespersons. Similar scenes were reported from Moradabad and Lucknow. In Lucknow, thousands of protesters at the Tile Wali Masjid were prevented by the police form crossing the barricades. Additional Director General (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said the situation adequate forces had been deployed to ensure peace.

5. In West Bengal's Howrah, people held a protest. Police personnel present at the spot. A large number of people also gathered in protest at Park Circus in Kolkata.

6. In Kashmir's Srinagar, protests were held at Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora and other places in the city. Holding placards, men, as well as women, staged protests after the Friday congregational prayers, officials said. Earlier, the authorities snapped internet on mobile phones in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to prevent rumor-mongering.

7. Some policemen were injured in Jharkhand's Ranchi while trying to control an irate mob near Hanuman Temple, situated on the city's Main Road, after protests erupted with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma. Police fired in air besides resorted to lathi-charge to control the mob which spilled out on the road after Friday prayers and pelted stones and shouted slogans.

8. In Maharashtra, protests were reported from Solapur and Navi Mumbai against Nupur Sharma.

9. In Punjab, protesters gathered in large numbers after a protest call by Ludhiana Jama Masjid. "Protests were held across Punjab demanding the arrest of those who disrespected the Prophet," said Ludhiana's Shahi Imam.

10. In Telangana, protests took place outside Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad. Later, with the intervention of the police, protesters were dispersed from the spot. Police force and CRPF deployed in the area now.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta