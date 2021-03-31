New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers, who have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws brought by the Centre, will march to the Parliament in May, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced on Wednesday, adding that the date will be announced later.

Furthermore, the protesting farmers will block the KMP expressway for 24 hours on April 10, said the umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions that has been leading the protests.

"SKM has announced a parliament march in the first fortnight of May. Other than farmers and labourers, women, Dalit-Adivasi-Bahujans, unemployed youth and every section of the society will be part of this march. This program will be completely peaceful," it said in a statement.

"People will come in their vehicles from their villages to the borders of Delhi. After this, a Paidal March will be done from the borders of Delhi. The exact date will be announced in the coming days," it added.

The foot march to the Parliament was earlier scheduled for February 1 - Budget Day, but was called off in wake of the violence that took place during the tractor rally of protesting farmers on January 26 when tens of thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police in the national capital.

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died.

The announcement to intensify the farmers' protest in May comes on a day when a three-member committee, set up by the Supreme Court to find a solution in the ongoing impasse over the newly enacted farm laws between the government and the farmer unions, submitted its report in a sealed cover to the apex court.

According to news agency ANI, the committee, in its report, said that around 85 farmer organisations have been consulted in the case after meeting with them and to find a solution to the issue. However, no further information about the committee's report was revealed. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case after April 5 as the top court will reopen after Holi vacation.

Several farmer unions have been agitating at various Delhi borders since the end of November, and they have declined to hold discussions with the top court-appointed committee. The farmer unions have consistently demanded the scrapping of the three farm laws, and have informed the government that would not settle for anything less.

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of three farm laws Justifying the stay on implementation of farm laws, the top court had said: "We deem it fit to pass the following interim order, with the hope and expectation that both parties will take this in the right spirit and attempt to arrive at a fair, equitable and just solution to the problems."

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta