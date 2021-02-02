Farmers' Protest: Farmer union leaders alleged that they have been ignored in the Union Budget, and also slammed authorities for curtailing the power and water supply and also the removal of mobile toilets from the protest site.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Intensifying the two-month-long agitation against the farm laws further, farmer union leaders on Monday announced a 'chakka jam' on February 6, during which the protesting farmers will block national and state highways across the country for 3 hours to mark their protest against the internet ban in several Delhi border areas and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities.

The farmer leaders announced that they will block roads across the country between 12 pm to 3 pm on Saturday. This came a day prior to the 12th round of talks today between the government and the farmer union leaders to discuss a way out of the deadlock prevailing for last over two months.

Farmer union leaders alleged that they have been ignored in the Union Budget 2021, and also slammed authorities for curtailing the power and water supply and also the removal of mobile toilets from their protest site.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named 'Tractor2Twitter' have been restricted. Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav alleged the action against the Twitter account was taken on the "request of government authorities", adding accounts of some private individuals, who have been very vocal against the movement, have also been restricted.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader from Punjab, said that the modalities of the 'Chakka Jam' on February 6 will be decided after discussing it with various unions unanimously, including those protesting at Ghazipur border site, the new focal point of the farmers' movement against the new farm laws.

"Our February 6 protest would also be against this harassment faced by journalists who are trying to report the truth from the ground, and the Twitter restrictions," he said as quoted by news agency PTI. The move comes days after the violent clashes between some protesters and police on January 26 during the tractor parade by the agitating farmers.

Asserting that the government is committed towards farmers' welfare, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed 10 per cent hike in the farm loan disbursal target to Rs 16.5 lakh crore and introduced an Agri infra and development cess of up to 100 per cent to create post-harvest infrastructure for improving farmers' income.

The minister also proposed higher allocation for Rural Infrastructure Development Fund and Micro Irrigation Fund and extended Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to APMCs for augmenting infrastructure facilities.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan