Protesting Farmers Lift Haryana Highway Blockade After 21 Hours

Haryana farmers' protest blockade on National Highway 44, which has lasted over 21 hours, may be lifted soon as farmers and the state have reached an agreement on early paddy procurement. The Haryana government acted quickly after a court ruled that the highway must be kept open for easy traffic movement so that the public is not inconvenienced. Farmers' protests have caused major traffic delays on NH 44 around Kurukshetra.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, President of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana), stated that since our demands have been met, we have decided to lift the road blockade, news agency ANI reported.

"We had talks with the district administration & they've ensured that paddy procurement will start immediately. As our demands have been met, we have decided to lift the blockade on the road".

Farmers have agreed to lift the highway blockade as the government agreed to their demand for early paddy purchase.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that the district administration should have taken immediate steps to escape the situation. The court, in a midnight hearing, also directed the state to prevent further deterioration of law and order.

The protesting farmers also fear that the humidity and rain will spoil the grain. In the absence of storage space, they have no way to prevent their crop from being destroyed. Hence, they demanded the state government to advance the date of procurement.

The state government has stated that it will begin moving paddy from grain markets, though the official procurement date will remain October 1. It has also increased the procurement cap per head from 22 to 30 quintals.

It will prevent grains from spoilage and also that all of it will be procured.

The protest was led by Bhratiya Kisan Union-Charuni. The official procurement now begins from October 1.