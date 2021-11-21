New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) meeting concluded at Delhi's Singhu border on Sunday to discuss the future course of action on farmers' protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws.

After the meeting farmer leader, Balbir Singh Rajewal said "We discussed repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken.SKM's predecided programs will continue as it is - Kisan panchayat in Lucknow on 22nd, gatherings at all borders on 26th and march to Parliament on 29th." "Decision will be taken on the basis of the situation until then, he added.

For a decision on further developments, another meeting of SKM will be held on 27th November, news agency ANI reported.

As the government has agreed to withdraw the three farm laws, the farmer unions shifted their focus on minimum support price (MSP), demanding a law on it.

The farmers also demand compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protests and withdrawal of cases registered against them. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the past year across Delhi's borders.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha