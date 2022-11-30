Punjab: Massive Protest Outside CM Mann's Residence In Sangrur; Police Lathi Charge At Protesters

VIOLENT clashes broke out between Mazdoor union members and the police outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's home in Sangrur. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters marching towards the CM's residence. The labour and trade unions have been demanding a hike in daily wages and staged a protest today which turned violent.

Visuals shared by the news agency ANI showed hundreds of mazdoor union members sloganeering against the state government. Shortly after, the police personnel started to lathi charge at the protesters in order to disperse the crowd.

#WATCH | Punjab Police lathi-charged Mazdoor Union people who were marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur regarding their various demands pic.twitter.com/MkpxdNSNQf

The union members are demanding that their daily wages should be hiked to Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) and implementing five-marla plot schemes for Dalits and allotment of the third part of common panchayat land on lease to the community.

They were protesting under the flag of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, a joint front of eight labour unions. In the evening, as they marched towards the chief minister's residence, the police resorted to the cane charge to disperse them.

Mann is currently campaigning in Gujarat for the assembly polls. Expressing confidence in a landslide victory in the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Mann said 6.5 crore people of Gujarat are ready for a change and AAP will form a government with a huge majority after ousting oppression and tyrannical rule of 27 years in Gujarat.

The Chief Minister said that despite ruling the state for the past 27 years, Gujarat's people are still deprived of basic facilities including good education and health facilities. Youth are unemployed and inflation is incessantly rising in the state but the BJP did nothing to improve the situation and their leaders remained focused to fill their own coffers only, he said at a public meeting in Gujarat.

