Prophet Remarks Row: SC Grants Interim Relief To Ex-BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim relief from arrest to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma directing the police to take no coercive action against her for now. The top court also asked the respondents to file their responses to her plea seeking a stay on her possible arrest and club nine cases against her across India over her derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad on national television.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, while taking note of the alleged threats to life extended to Sharma after its July 1 order, also protected her from coercive action in the FIRs/complaints which may be registered or entertained in the future about the May 26 telecast.

"This matter be listed on August 10, 2022. Copies of main writ be also forwarded along with notice to respondents. Serve through dasti notice and through standing counsels. Meanwhile, as an interim measure it is directed that no coercive shall be taken against Nupur Sharma," the bench ordered.

Observing that it never wanted Sharma to visit every court for relief, the bench issued notices to the Centre and several states including Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra on her plea and sought their responses by August 10, when the bench will hear the matter next.

On July 1, the same bench of the top court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."