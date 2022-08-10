Prophet Remarks Row: SC Extends Interim Protection To Nupur Sharma, Transfers All FIRs To Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection given to ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with the cases filed against her over the alleged derogatory remarks she made for Prophet Mohammad on a national TV channel. The top court extended the interim protection till the probe is over and said that "its direction shall stand extended to any new FIRs which may be registered after this order".

Further, the top court clubbed and transferred all FIRs filed against Sharma to the Delhi police and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation. The court also allowed her to approach the Delhi High Court for quashing of all FIRs lodged against her over the derogatory remarks.

This came after Sharma, during the hearing on July 1, requested the Supreme Court to club all FIRs filed against her across the country and transfer them to Delhi. Cases have been filed against her in Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

The bench also noted that an FIR has been registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police, which is a specialised agency, and suggested that it should carry out the investigation.

On July 19, the top court had ordered that no coercive action can be taken against Sharma in FIRs already registered and also in future FIRs in connection with her remarks. The top court had said, "Meanwhile, as an interim measure it is directed that no coercive action shall be taken against Nupur Sharma pursuant to the impugned FIRs."

Sharma had moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on her arrest in the nine FIRs filed against her for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad and also sought to club and quashing of the FIRs with the FIR registered in Delhi.

On July 1, the top court had minced no words in slamming Sharma, whose remarks on the Prophet sparked a nationwide controversy. The top court had said that her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and her irresponsible remarks show that she is "obstinate and arrogant".

(With Agencies Inputs)