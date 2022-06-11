Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: After Howrah, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced that the internet service will remain suspended in Bengal's Beldanga, Murshidabad, till 6 am on June 14. Clashes erupted in Howrah over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad. In order to control the situation and maintain law and order, the government first suspended the internet services in Howrah till June 13, and now people living in Beldanga, Murshidabad will not be able to use the internet till June 14, news agency ANI tweeted.

"Controversial religious remark row | West Bengal: After Howrah district, now internet services suspended in Beldanga, Murshidabad till 6 am on June 14, to stop rumours & prevent unlawful activities," ANI tweeted.

This news comes after fresh clashes erupted in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday. The authorities have suspended the internet in Howrah and also section 144 of CrPC has been imposed. Meanwhile, on Friday, hundreds of protesters blocked roads and railway tracks in different parts of Howrah district over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remark.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP for the violence in the state after a row over derogatory remarks of Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. Mamta Banerjee said that political parties want to cause riots in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said strict action against culprits will be taken.

"As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots - but these will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against all of them. BJP sin, people will suffer," she said.

During the protest, the Agitators pelted stones, set police vehicles on fire and damaged public properties. Fresh violence was reported in Panchla Bazaar area in Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen