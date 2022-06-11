Ranchi | Jagran News Desk: The massive protest that erupted in Jharkhand's Ranchi after Friday prayers amid row over controverial remarks on Prophet Mohammad turned violent, claiming two lives in the city while several others were injured.

Authorities at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Saturday confirmed the two deaths, noting that 12 others are currently being treated at the hospital.

The protesters, who were demanding an arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, had clashed with the police, forcing officials to resort to lathi-charge and fire in the air.

The protests forced authorities to impose curfew in several parts of the city and suspend internet services. The officials urged people to maintain calm, but have stressed that the situation is under control.

"As per initial reports, 11 Police personnel and 12 protesters were injured and are being treated at various hospitals," the Jharkhand Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "As of now, the situation is under control. Forces deployed. Senior Police officers, including IG, Superintendents of Police, and DSPs camping in the area."

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, meanwhile, has appealed to everyone to maintain calm and refrain from participating in any activity that leads to crimes in the state, asserting that the people of Jharkhand are "very sensitive and tolerant".

"I suddenly received information about this worrisome (protest) incident... public of Jharkhand has always been very sensitive and tolerant... no need to panic. I appeal to everyone to maintain harmony and refrain from participating in any activities that will lead to more such crimes," ANI quoted Soren as saying.

Meanwhile, protests were witnessed in other parts of India as well - including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana - following the Friday prayers. In most of the above places, the protesters clashed with police, leading to incidents of stone-pelting. Several vehicles were also torched while reports of vandalism were also reported.

Closing Monitoring the situation, the Union Home Ministry has asked the police heads of states and union territories (UTs) to be prepared and alert as they will be on target.

"We have asked the policemen deployed to maintain law and order situation to be in proper riot gear. There will be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the country. Police and, if required, the paramilitary will also need to be on alert mode to counter any untoward situation," ANI quoted an official as saying.

"We have asked state police to identify the influencers posting live videos of violence and provocative speeches. Take required action against such people," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma