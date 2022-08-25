Prophet Remark Row: Massive Protests In Hyderabad Against T Raja Singh, Police Lathicharge | 10 Points

The security was beefed up in parts of Hyderabad on Thursday, a day after massive protests erupted at Shalibanda against now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh's remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The protests forced the police to lathi charge, but officials said that the situation is under control now.

HERE ARE 10 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BIG STORY:

1. Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad Police conducted a flag march amid rising tensions in the city.

2. Reports suggest that 'sar tan se juda' hai slogans were also raised in parts of Hyderabad against Singh.

3. Singh had released a 10-minute YouTube video making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. In his video, he also attacked comedian Munawar Faruqui and alleged that he made derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods.

4. Singh, however, was arrested by the police but was released on bail after a short while. The police said cases have been registered against him under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

5. Singh has also been suspended by the BJP, which said his remarks were against the party's line.

6. "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," his suspension letter read.

7. However, the now suspended BJP leader has said he will soon release "part 2" of his video.

8. "They removed my video from YouTube. I don't know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for Dharma. I am ready to die for Dharma," he said.

9. Meanwhile, Muslim bodies have demanded action against Singh. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has said that had there been legal actions against Nupur Sharma, Singh wouldn't have made such remarks.

10. It should be noted that Sharma, who has also been suspended by the BJP, had made some objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad, which sparked global outrage.