Prophet Remark Row: Ajmer Man Offers His House, Property To Anyone Who Beheads Nupur Sharma

An Ajmer man on Monday offered his house and property to anyone who decapitates suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

In a video, the man - identified as Salman Chishti - said he would give his home and property to anyone who brings the head of Nupur Sharma, adding that that the suspended BJP leader has betrayed the pride of Khwaja Saheb and Mohammad Saheb.

In the video that went viral on social media, Chishti also alleged that Muslims across the country are being oppressed and killed.

Soon after the video went viral, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said the police is taking necessary action, noting that he also recieved the alleged video on WhatsApp.

"The attitude of the police administration is very strict regarding this video, Salman Chishti is seen in a state of intoxication in the video. In this regard, the police have also spoken to the officials of the Dargah and Anjuman, who are instructing him to stop this video from going viral," he said.

Speaking about Chishti, Vikas said that the Ajmer man is a resident of the Chishti Dargah police station area and the police are looking for him. He also assured that Salman will soon be caught and legal action will be taken against him.

Earlier, on June 28, a tailor namely Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area. The incident happened after Kanhaiya shared a social media post in support of suspended Nupur Sharma a few days back.

The two accused also posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi's life as well.

Earlier, in June, Nupur Sharma made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on the Gyanvapi issue. Massive protests broke out in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh following the incident.

(With ANI inputs)