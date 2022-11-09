‘Promoting Themselves Shamelessly’: Congress Slams BJP For Lotus Featuring In G20 Logo

THE CONGRESS on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the use of the lotus, the saffron party’s symbol, in the logo for India’s G20 presidency. Calling it “shocking”, the grand old party accused the ruling BJP of “shamelessly” promoting itself.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had rejected the proposal to make the party’s flag India’s flag but BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves.

"Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become the official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Modi & BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now,BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking,we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 9, 2022

Soon after BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla responded to the Congress and asked "Will you remove Kamal from the name of Kamal Nath?"

"Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be the aasan of Maa Lakshmi - Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you remove Kamal from name of Kamal Nath? Btw Rajiv also means Kamal ! Hope you see no agenda there!!!" Poonawalla tweeted.

Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be the aasan of Maa Lakshmi - Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you remove Kamal from name of Kamal Nath?



Btw Rajiv also means Kamal ! Hope you see no agenda there !!! pic.twitter.com/Y62kiHkjxR — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 9, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the G20 logo for India's presidency via video conferencing. "This G20 logo is not just a symbol, it is a message, an emotion running through our veins. It is a resolve, which is now being included in our thoughts," PM Modi said.

According to a government statement, the logo drew attention from the vibrant colours of the Indian national flag. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges.

India will take over the G20 Presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of "Amritkaal", the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence.