Ramrao Maharaj, who was a prominent religious leader of the Banjara community, had nearly 120 million followers across the nation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: One of the top religious leaders across the country, Ramrao Maharaj left for his heavenly abode on Saturday morning after suffering prolonged illness at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where the saint was undergoing treatment for past several days.

Ramrao Maharaj, who was a prominent religious leader of the Banjara community, had nearly 120 million followers across the nation. The prominent saint also had cordial relations with top political leaders across the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Prime Minister Narendra expressing grief took to Twitter to offer his condolences and said that the guru's life was spent in tirelessly uplifting others and alleviate human suffering. 'The saint will be remembered for his service towards the society', the PM added.

“Shri Ramrao Bapu Maharaj Ji will be remembered for his service to society and rich spiritual knowledge. He worked tirelessly to alleviate poverty and human suffering. I had the honour of meeting him a few months ago. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his devotees. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Shri Ramrao Bapu Maharaj Ji will be remembered for his service to society and rich spiritual knowledge. He worked tirelessly to alleviate poverty and human suffering. I had the honour of meeting him a few months ago. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his devotees. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/o1LjExjSWH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

According to media reports, Ramrao Maharaj's funeral will be held in accordance to all legal rules, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday at the Pohradevi pilgrimage site, situated at Washim district in Maharashtra.

Following the demise of the religious leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and said that his entire life was dedicated towards the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden and will be remembered for his noble works.

Posted By: Talib Khan