According to a report, pro-Khalistani groups have planned to "plunge Delhi into darkness" on Republic Day and can carry multiple attacks on January 25 and 26 across the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police has beefed-up security at all the power sub-stations and grids across the national capital, following intelligence inputs that Sikh For Justice (SFJ) and other Khalistani groups might carry out attacks on Republic Day.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, pro-Khalistani groups have planned to "plunge Delhi into darkness" on Republic Day and can carry multiple attacks on January 25 and 26 across the national capital.

Quoting sources, the Dainik Jagran report also claimed that BSES, which supplies power in Delhi, has also received threats from Khalistani groups which are planning to damage its towers and power grids in Delhi.

The report also claimed SFJ and other Khalistani groups, mainly from the United States and the United Kingdom, are also sending video messages to farmers, asking them to protest against the farm laws on January 26.

A similar warning was issued by Delhi Police in December last year when it claimed that SFJ might attempt to hijack two Air India flights to London.

In December last year, five Khalistani terrorists were also arrested by the Delhi Police after an encounter. The police had claimed that the five terrorists were backed by Pakistan's ISI, adding that weapons were also recovered from them.

"One of the 5 people arrested in Shakarpur, following an exchange of fire, is suspected to be linked with murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab. His role is being identified," the police had said then.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November last year against the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The unions want the government to withdraw the legislations while the Centre claims that the acts will 'revolutionise' the farming sector and double the farmers' income.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma