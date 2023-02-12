Process Underway To Send Mortal Remains Of Indian Who Died In Turkey's Malatya: Envoy

A day after the mortal remains of the only Indian who went missing in Turkey and was later found dead in a hotel, the India's Ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul said that the process of sending the mortal remains to his family member in Uttarakhnad is in process.

Paul, terming the incident as "unfortunate" said that the only missing Indian national was found dead yesterday.

"We are in the process of earliest transportation of his mortal remains to India," he told ANI.

Vijay was on a business trip to Turkey, and the earthquake took place while he was in the country. A resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, his mortal remains were found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya. On January 23, he had left Kotdwar.

"Indian embassy in turkey is in direct touch with the victim's family," the ambassador added.

The Indian Embassy in Turkey informed on Saturday that the mortal remains of Kumar had been found.

"We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip," the Embassy said in a tweet.

The Indian embassy is in conversation with the Turkish government about the clearance and other documentation work needed to send the mortal remains as soon as possible through commercial flights.

Vijay Kumar is survived by his mother, wife, and six-year-old child. He had lost his father about a month and a half ago.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier this month that 10 Indians were struck in remote parts of Turkey after the country was hit by two "biggest natural disaster" earthquakes. Still, they are safe while one citizen is missing.