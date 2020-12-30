Rosmerta Safety System has simplified the process of applying for High Security Number Plate (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker by slashing the number of mandatory fields to be filled on the application form on its portal by half.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rosmerta Safety System has simplified the process of applying for High Security Number Plate (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker by slashing the number of mandatory fields to be filled on the application form on its portal by half. The booking portal www.bookmyhsrp.com has now been integrated with the Vahan database, which facilitates it with duly verified data for the vehicle's class, fuel type, chassis number, and engine number once a customer enters a vehicle number.

"This has cut down the steps from 12 to only six and thus reduced the time taken while applying for HSRP and colour-coded sticker," a spokesperson for Rosmerta Safety System told news agency PTI. The customer will now only have to enter the last five digits of chassis and engine number while booking HSRP.

"In case of any mismatch data, the customer now has the option to upload the photograph of RC and front and rear number plates (For laser code while booking colour-coded sticker)," he said.

Here's how you can apply for the HSRP and colour-coded sticker for Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi

Step 1: Log on to bookmyhsrp.com

Step 2: Click on the option - High Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker

Step 3. Enter booking details like state, registration number, chassis number, and engine number.

Step 4: You can choose from the two options

A. If you want the HSRP to be delivered at home (which costs an additional Rs 250)

B. Visit the dealer/centre for the high-security registration plate and colour sticker

Step 5: Choose the date and time from the available slots

Step 6: Make the payment online and you will get the acknowledgement receipt.

Step 7: Save the receipt and show to the traffic police official when asked for it.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja