Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh administration is carrying out an investigation after a video purportedly showing the owner of an Agra-based hospital claiming that his hospital had cut off the oxygen supply in the name of a mock-drill during an acute oxygen shortage in late April has sent shockwaves across the country.

In a purported video, the owner of Paras Hospital Dr Arinjay Jain is heard telling some people that the oxygen supply was cut for five minutes as part of a "mock drill". As per claims in the viral video, out of 96, only 74 patients survived. Four videos of Jain have gone viral in which he is narrating the story. Jain has, however, reportedly denied the allegations and claimed that the videos were distorted.

"Then I decided to try something out, a mock drill of sorts and asked the staff to identify those whose oxygen supply can be cut. That way, we will get to know who will die and who'll survive. The mock drill happened at 7 am, no one knows about this," Dr Jain is heard as saying in the video while adding that 22 patients gasped for breathing as their bodies started turning blue due to oxygen supply turned shut.

Both Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh and Chief Medical Officer R.C. Pandey on Tuesday reacted to the development, and said that an inquiry has been ordered and action would follow, news agency IANS reported. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh also reacted to the development and said that a complaint on oxygen supply issues at Agra's Paras hospital has been received. “Inquiry is underway, will let you know once the investigation is completed,” Uttar Pradesh Health Minister told news agency ANI.

Taking note of the video that showed Agra hospital owner claiming to cut off oxygen, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the government over Oxygen shortage widely reported from across the country during the peak of second wave of COVID-19.

“There is a severe shortage of both oxygen and humanity under the BJP rule. Action should be taken immediately against all those responsible for this dangerous crime,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. “My condolences to the families of the deceased in this hour of grief,” he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on the other hand took on PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath's claims of no oxygen shortage.

“PM: 'I made sure there was no shortage of oxygen' CM: 'There’s no shortage of oxygen. The property of those spreading rumours about shortage will be confiscated.' Minister: 'Give just enough oxygen patients need. Don't give too much oxygen.' Agra hospital: 'There was no oxygen. Mock drill was conducted by turning off oxygen for 22 patients.' Who's responsible?” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

(Jagran English does not independently vouch for the veracity of the video)

Around 96 patients were reportedly admitted to the hospital when the oxygen supply was allegedly put off by hospital authorities. Agra-based Paras hospital was earlier sealed in April-2020 after a Covid positive patient admitted in ICU led to the spread of infection amongst the hospital's frontline workers as well as patients' caretakers following which a case was registered against the hospital authorities.

